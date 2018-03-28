© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Episode 832: Mulvaney Vs The CFPB

By Chris Arnold
Robert Smith
Published March 28, 2018 at 6:14 PM EDT
Proposed cuts in funding for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau come amid questions about Trump appointee Mick Mulvaney softening the agency's stance on payday lenders.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the CFPB, was introduced in the wake of the financial crisis to protect consumers from banks and lenders. It has become a kind of Rorschach test for how you view the role of government and regulation. Democrats tend to love the CFPB. And Republicans... not so much.

One Republican Congressman, Mick Mulvaney, hated the agency so much, he sponsored a bill to get rid of it

completely. The bill failed, but when Donald Trump was elected president, he named Mulvaney as Director of the CFPB.

Today on the show: we follow the story of what happens when you put the person who tried to close an agency, in charge of that agency.

Chris Arnold
NPR correspondent Chris Arnold is based in Boston. His reports are heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazines Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. He joined NPR in 1996 and was based in San Francisco before moving to Boston in 2001.
Robert Smith
Robert Smith is a host for NPR's Planet Money where he tells stories about how the global economy is affecting our lives.
