Verne Troyer, Actor Who Portrayed Mini-Me In 'Austin Powers,' Dies At 49

Verne Troyer, best known for his comedic role as Mini-Me in two of the three Austin Powers movies, has died. He was 49.

Troyer starred alongside Mike Myers as the one-eighth-size clone and silent sidekick of villain Dr. Evil in 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and played Myers' tiny archenemy in the franchise's third installment, 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember.

The Los Angeles-based actor died on Saturday, according to a statement posted to his social media accounts. The circumstances of his death were not given. The statement describes Troyer as "extremely caring" and "a fighter," and mentioned depression and suicide:

"Over the years he's struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much," the statement said. "Depression and suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it's never too late to reach out to someone for help."

He also portrayed the banker goblin Griphook in 2001′s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stoneand appeared in another Mike Myers film, 2008's The Love Guru.

"Troyer was born in 1969 in Sturgis, Michigan with achondroplasia, a genetic condition that kept him less than 3 feet tall," reports the Associated Press. He'd openly battled depression and alcoholism, adds the AP.

Celebrities expressed their condolences on social media.

So sad to read of the passing of Verne Troyer. A lovely smile with a caring and big heart, he helped raise money on behalf of @starkeycares for free hearing aids for deaf and hard of hearing people. RIP pic.twitter.com/pgA91tWPo6 — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) April 21, 2018

Mike Myers paid tribute following his co-star's passing, in a statement tweeted by Ryan Parker, a writer at The Hollywood Reporter.

"Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him," Myers wrote. "It is a sad day, but I hope he's in a better place. He will be greatly missed."

