Nation & World

After 35 Years, A New Song From ABBA Is On The Way

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published April 27, 2018 at 5:08 PM EDT
The Eurovision moment that swept the world: when ABBA won the competition with their song "Waterloo" in Stockholm in 1974.
More than three decades after ABBA broke up, the Swedish band's four members — Agnetha, Benny, Björn and Anni-Frid — have announced that they've been back in the studio together and have recorded two new songs.

But you won't be seeing them, in flesh and blood, on the road. Instead, they're sending hologram avatars out on tour. One of the new songs, called "I Still Have Faith In You," and the avatars will be featured on a December television special, which is being produced by NBC and the BBC.

But you won't have to wait that long for more ABBA-related product. A sequel to the 2008 hit film Mamma Mia! is slated to open in July. And it's called ... Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again. Indeed.

Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter for NPR Music. She covers breaking news in the music industry, as well as a wide range of musical genres and artists, for NPR's flagship news programs and NPR Music.
