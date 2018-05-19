A Royal Wedding With Global Allure: Our Photo Album

It was a royal event like no other: People, royal invitees and journalists from around the world have gathered in what it is not only a British and American affair, but a global one. Interests and love transcends all borders and this union is the best representation of it.
We will be updating this album throughout the day. Here some of the most precious moments:
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Dan Mullan / Getty Images
Thousands of people wait for hours outside Windsor Castle to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on Saturday in Windsor, England.
The royal wedding is a marriage of the United Kingdom and the United States. Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan was an American actress.
Many of the onlookers at Windsor Castle show their national pride as well as their royal appreciation.
Chris J. Ratcliffe / Getty Images
Two brides — at least in dress — pause outside the port-a-potties set up for the Windsor Castle crowd.
Royal images — including those of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth II and of course, the well-known royal pets, a corgi — abound in Windsor on Saturday.
Well-wishers line the Long Walk, the tree-lined road leading to Windsor Castle down which the guests and the bride traveled to the wedding.
Jack Taylor / Getty Images
British flags weren't the only ones being waved around Windsor on Saturday. Some celebrated the marriage of America and royalty.
A marching band performs on the streets of Windsor under sunny skies ahead of the royal nuptials.
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at St George's Chapel for her grandson's wedding. She was joined by her husband, Prince Philip, who recently underwent surgery.
David and Victoria Beckham arrive for the ceremony at Windsor Castle. They had also attended the wedding of Prince William and Kate, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, seven years ago.
Meghan Markle's former co-stars from the show <em>Suits</em>, including Gina Torres and Rick Hoffman,<em> </em>were on hand for the event.
The crowd cheered when human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and actor George Clooney headed to St. George's Chapel for the ceremony.
About 600 people, including several celebrities, were invited to Harry and Meghan's wedding ceremony Saturday in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
The high-profile guests included tennis star Serena Williams and Oprah Winfrey, who both opted for shades of dusty rose and captured the British tradition of unusual headgear.
Actor Idris Elba and fiancee Sabrina Dhowre, followed by Oprah Winfrey, walk to St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England.
The Windsor Castle crowds and the millions watching at home get their first glimpse of Meghan Markle as she is driven to the chapel.
Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. For her tiara, she is wearing the Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau.
In a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller, Meghan walks herself partway down the aisle (she was joined by Prince Charles for the final stretch).
The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry of Chicago, the first African-American leader of the Episcopal Church, spoke about the power of selfless, sacrificial love.
In the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, tourists gather at a restaurant to celebrate the royal wedding.
Harry and Meghan proceed out of St. George's Chapel after the wedding, followed by their young bridesmaids and page boys and their family.
Jane Barlow/Andrew Matthews / Getty Images
Harry, in the frock coat military uniform of the Blues and Royals, and Meghan, in her Givenchy boat neck dress, leave St. George's Chapel, but not before pausing for a kiss.
In Los Angeles, people got up bright and early — or maybe just stayed up late — to watch the ceremony from the Cat & Fiddle pub in Hollywood. The service began at 4 a.m. Pacific time.
In London, people enjoy the nuptials in their own ways at the Book Club pub.
Hanna Lassen / Getty Images
The wedding was truly a global affair. In Australia, spectators watch the celebration at George Street Event Cinemas in Sydney.
Prince Charles, father of the groom, accompanies Doria Ragland (left), mother of the bride, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, down the steps at Windsor Castle.
Prince Harry escorts the newest member of the royal family outside St. George's Chapel. Meghan's dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller.
Royal fans who gathered in Windsor to cheer the arrivals of guests and the wedding party watched the ceremony on large screens.
Samir Hussein / Getty Images
People gathered outside in Windsor showed their love of country — both the U.S. and the U.K. — as well as of royalty.
Christopher Furlong / Getty Images
The marriage got not only the formal approval of the queen but also the less-formal approval of America, delivered by fans in Windsor.
Jeff J. Mitchell / Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex waves from an Ascot Landau carriage, which allows its passengers to sit up high so that they can be easily seen from outside.
Harry and Megan hold hands in the Ascot Landau Carriage as their carriage procession rides along the Long Walk after their wedding ceremony.
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
The carriage was pulled by four Windsor grey horses — Milford Haven, Sir Basil, Tyrone and Storm.
James D. Morgan / Getty Images
The presence of the groom's late mother, Diana, the former Princess of Wales, was felt at the wedding. The bridal bouquet included Diana's favorite flowers, and her sister gave a reading.
Toya Sarno Jordan / Getty Images
A Drink Company pop-up bar in Washington, D.C., hosted a live broadcast of the ceremony on Saturday.
Corrected: May 19, 2018 at 12:00 AM EDT
A previous caption incorrectly identified Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby as Dean of Windsor, the Right Rev. David Conner.