Watch Drake Take The 'In My Feelings' Challenge To New Orleans In New Video

"KeKe, do you love me? Are you riding?"

These telltale questions posed by Drake in his most recent hit, "In My Feelings," have been inescapable this summer. Now, the infectious chart-topper from Scorpion gets a visual treatment just as hilarious.

The Karena Evans-directed clip is set in New Orleans, a nod to the NOLA bounce beat borrowed for the track, and features appearances from Big Freedia, rapper Yung Miami and actress Phylicia Rashad of The Cosby Show fame. Shots of Drake out and about town — from a fish fry spot to Bourbon Street to a Lil Wayne mural — flash onscreen while the rapper waits for his Kiki, played by La La Anthony.

New York City comedian Shiggy, the creator of the social media challenge associated with the song, steals the show throughout by demonstrating expert execution of "The Shiggy Dance" with vigor. An awkward (but amazing) kicker to the video features Drake waking up from a "crazy dream" where a viral dance challenge started by a kid "who spits when he talks" catapulted his song to the top of the charts. Shiggy then appears as a production assistant trying to rush the superstar out of his dressing room, unleashing line after line of laugh-out-loud quips.

The "In My Feelings" visual marks the fourth time Drizzy and Karena Evans, a protégé of Canadian director Director X, have teamed up for a cinematic moment — the first three times being for videos to " I'm Upset," " Nice For What" and " God's Plan."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.