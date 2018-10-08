© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Are You In Over Your Head With Debt? We Want To Hear From You

By Chris Arnold
Published October 8, 2018 at 1:04 PM EDT
NPR wants to hear from you.

If your credit card bills or other debt has piled up and you wish you had some good strategies for paying off these bills, NPR wants to hear from you.

Your responses may be used in an upcoming story, on air or on NPR.org. A producer may reach out to you to follow up on your response, too. Share your thoughts with us below — or here — and send us a voice memo.

If you want, you can submit a voice memo within the form, or email a voice memo to talktous@npr.org. Include your name, where you're from and "debt" in the subject line.

This form was closed on March 6, 2019.

