Hot Pot, Curry And Sushi: How America Celebrated Thanksgiving

Last week, I asked people of color to share photos and stories of their multicultural Thanksgivings. And dang — y'all delivered! On Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, we received over 1,500 submissions to the call out.

A Vietnamese-American shared the black wood ear mushrooms about to be stuffed into spring rolls. An Indian-American shared a silver platter of vegetarian stews and curries. A Korean-American shared her table, covered in sushi, kimbap and mandu — plus mashed potatoes, of course!

That's just the tip of the iceberg. Get ready to drool (and crave Thanksgiving all over again) with these colorful meals from across America.

