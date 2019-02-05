© 2020 WFAE
Julia Jacklin Shares A Sneak Peek Of Her Upcoming Album, 'Crushing'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao
John Myers
Published February 5, 2019 at 11:56 AM EST

We first introduced listeners to Julia Jacklin when World Cafe's original host, David Dye, met up with her in Australia for our Sense of Place visit back in 2016. Now, Julia's returning the favor, joining us in the U.S. to share a sneak peek of her forthcoming record, Crushing, due out Feb. 22. The album is personal, intimate and beautiful.

The Melbourne-based singer spent the last two years touring her first album, Don't Let the Kids Win and this new album is a direct reflection of her experiences from that time period.

We'll hear Julia perform with her band, talk with the artist about personal vulnerability in the 21st century — what it means to trust someone with intimate thoughts and photographs — and why the first five songs on this new album mention the word body.

Let's get started with a performance of the song "Head Alone" on World Cafe.

Stephen Kallao
John Myers
