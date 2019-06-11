© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

VIDEO: The Origin Of Government Cheese

By Bronson Arcuri
Benjamin Naddaff-Hafrey
Published June 11, 2019 at 2:31 PM EDT

Don't see the video? Click here.

In 1976, Jimmy Carter made a single campaign promise that snowballed into a longstanding cultural phenomenon: government cheese. It shows up in comedy sketches, songs and even a cooking show with Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

So what is government cheese, and how did the U.S. government end up buying two pounds of cheese for every American?

Listen to the original Planet Money podcast episode here. Subscribe to our video series here — and, while you're at it, subscribe to our podcast.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nation & World
Bronson Arcuri
Bronson Arcuri is a video producer at NPR, where he directs the "Planet Money Shorts" video series and helps out with Tiny Desk Concerts from time to time. He also produced "Elise Tries" and "Ron's Office Hours" along with the "Junior Bugler" series, which he still insists was "pretty good for what it was."
See stories by Bronson Arcuri
Benjamin Naddaff-Hafrey
See stories by Benjamin Naddaff-Hafrey