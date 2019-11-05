Jacob Collier's 5 Favorite Tiny Desk Concerts

After watching Tiny Desk Concerts for nearly a third of his lifetime, Jacob Collier finally got to perform his own — he even wrote a new tune just for the occasion, called "It Don't Matter." The young composer started out making viral music videos of his own , which caught the attention of Quincy Jones, which led to a record deal and, now, international stardom. For an artist who can — and does — play just about every genre in the book, we had to know: What are his top five favorite Tiny Desk Concerts?

• Tune-Yards

This was the first Tiny Desk Concert I ever saw — I knew in an instant that the series was the stuff of legend. I have been a huge fan ever since.

• Chris Thile and Michael Daves

This is pure-magic musicianship at its finest from two masters of their craft. It doesn't get much better than this.

• Daniel Caesar

There is something so effortlessly iconic about Daniel Caesar, and this concert captures it. There is such a family feeling surrounding that piano.

• Superorganism

This is as weird as I aim to be. Bursting with character and maintaining that fun, deadpan mentality. I can not get enough.

• Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Undoubtedly the greatest of all time. The world got a little bit hipper when this one dropped.

