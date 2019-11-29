© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

Liam Gallagher Has A Lot To Be Happy About

XPN | By Stephen Kallao
John MyersKimberly Junod
Published November 29, 2019 at 9:00 AM EST
"I always want to keep it classic-sounding," Liam says. "I'm not like my brother, who's trying to reinvent the wheel and failing miserably."

One of my favorite viral videos in recent memory involved Liam Gallagher, former front man of Oasis, answering questions from a group of kids. It showcased his supremely talented wit, and a bit of his heart too. You can hear that joy in Gallagher's voice today, as he's got a lot to be happy about.

Why Me? Why Not.is the name of his second solo album, released in September, and he's also the subject of a new documentary called Liam Gallagher: As It Was. The film chronicles the break-up of Oasis, the band that made him famous. The group was well-known, not only for songs like "Live Forever," "Wonderwall" and "Don't Look Back in Anger," but also because of the notoriously tense relationship between Liam and his brother Noel, who wrote the band's songs.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Oasis' debut album, Definitely Maybe. We'll talk about all of that, plus why he admires his mother so much and how different it is to be a young rock star today than it was in the '90s. But first, let's get started with "Shockwave." Listen in the player above.

Copyright 2020 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Nation & World
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
See stories by John Myers
Kimberly Junod
See stories by Kimberly Junod