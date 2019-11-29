Liam Gallagher Has A Lot To Be Happy About

One of my favorite viral videos in recent memory involved Liam Gallagher, former front man of Oasis, answering questions from a group of kids. It showcased his supremely talented wit, and a bit of his heart too. You can hear that joy in Gallagher's voice today, as he's got a lot to be happy about.

Why Me? Why Not.is the name of his second solo album, released in September, and he's also the subject of a new documentary called Liam Gallagher: As It Was. The film chronicles the break-up of Oasis, the band that made him famous. The group was well-known, not only for songs like "Live Forever," "Wonderwall" and "Don't Look Back in Anger," but also because of the notoriously tense relationship between Liam and his brother Noel, who wrote the band's songs.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Oasis' debut album, Definitely Maybe. We'll talk about all of that, plus why he admires his mother so much and how different it is to be a young rock star today than it was in the '90s. But first, let's get started with "Shockwave." Listen in the player above.

