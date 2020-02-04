© 2020 WFAE
FACT CHECK: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Democratic Response

By NPR Staff
Published February 4, 2020 at 10:26 PM EST
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address last month.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered the English language Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night. She spoke speaking from her daughters' school — East Lansing High School.

In brief remarks, she focused on Democrats' plans to improve infrastructure, education and health care coverage.

NPR reporters and editors from across the newsroom are annotating a transcript of the response, adding fact checking and analysis.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

