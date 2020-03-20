Have Questions About The Coronavirus Pandemic? Share And We'll Find The Answers

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, NPR wants to make sure we are answering your questions about what's happening across the country. To do that, we are launching The National Conversation with NPR's All Things Considered where we're going to have experts answer the questions you ask. Whether it's related to school closures and what that means for students' education, what we know about the current number of cases and testing, or anything else, we want to know what questions you have about the pandemic.

We also want to hear your stories of the changes you've experienced as a result of the pandemic. How have your relationships changed with social distancing? How are you making ends meet as the economy is shaken? Where are you finding comfort during the pandemic?

Fill out the form here. Then join us every weeknight starting Monday at 9 p.m. ET on your local member station. Not sure where to tune in? Find your member station here. Your name and question may be used on air.

