John Prine Tribute: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Every time I saw John Prine perform, he invited friends to join him. The outpouring of love and respect has always been so profound. And so when John Prine died on April 7 from complications related to COVID-19, I knew his friends and those he touched would want to pay tribute to him. Here are five artists performing their favorite John Prine tune in their home (or bathtub) in honor of one of the greatest songwriters of any generation.

SET LIST

Margo Price and Jeremy Ivey, "That's the Way That the World Goes Round"

Courtney Marie Andrews, "Speed of the Sound of Loneliness"

John Paul White, "Sam Stone"

Nathaniel Rateliff, "All The Best"

Brandy Clark, "Speed of the Sound of Loneliness"

