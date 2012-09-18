Police Arrest Five Teens Accused of Fatally Shooting Local Teen

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested five teenagers early Tuesday morning in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Northeast Mecklenburg County on Sunday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say that trouble started on Saturday. Five teenagers believed 17-year-old Kydaryune “K.C.” Curry disrespected them in front of a girl.

The Charlotte Observer spoke to Curry’s mother, Benita Turner. She told the Observer the girl was a friend of Curry’s. Curry and a friend were at the girl’s house on Saturday when one of the teens later charged with his murder arrived.

Police would not release further information. But Curry’s mother told the Observer that police informed her that there was an argument in front of the girl.

The next night, Curry was in front of his house when the teenagers pulled up and according to police, physically assaulted him. Then he was shot.

All five of those arrested are between the ages of 16 and 19. They were charged with first-degree murder. Two of them are students at East Mecklenburg High School.

Curry was a junior at Charlotte United Christian Academy, where Janet Atwell is principal.

“We’re just going to miss him a lot,” Atwell says. “He’s a part of our family. He was valued, we loved him very much. He leaves a big hole.”

The school had a memorial service for him on Monday morning.

Curry had just transferred to the school from First Assembly Christian School in Concord, where a prayer vigil was also held yesterday morning.

This is the fifth homicide of a teen since March in Mecklenburg County.