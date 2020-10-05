-
There are two people WSOC-TV reporter Allison Latos credits with saving her life. The first is a viewer who left a voicemail for the reporter back in…
-
Atrium Health and Wake Forest University still are waiting to hear from federal regulators on a proposed partnership that would bring a new four-year…
-
Two big metal trailers are parked in a warehouse parking lot. Inside, shelves are lined with loaves of bread, boxes of pasta and rows of canned goods.…
-
Charlotte-area hospitals are preparing for possible cases of a newly detected coronavirus after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced…
-
For the last four years, Queen City Needle Exchange has handed out free sterile syringes and the opioid overdose reversal drug Naloxone. The group sets up…
-
After a year in which there were 108 homicides in Charlotte -- the most since 1993 -- Charlotte's City Council is looking at treating violent crime as a…
-
A Charlotte-based mobile free pharmacy aims to make over-the-counter medicines more accessible across the state.Sixty-five-year-old Geraldine Stewart…
-
The Charlotte City Council voted 9-2 Monday to allow the city manager to spend up to $500,000 on contracts with no public notice or a vote, a decision…
-
The Charlotte City Council's Budget and Effectiveness Committee said Tuesday morning that any switch to four-year terms should be approved by voters in a…
-
President Trump held a Make America Great Again rally at Charlotte’s Bojangles’ Coliseum Friday night – hours after the FBI arrested a Florida man for…