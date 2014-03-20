Fired Hickory Officer Indicted On Assault Charge

A former Hickory police officer is charged with felony assault. He's accused of using aggressive force in November when he pushed a 24-year-old woman to the ground during a license and registration check.

Sergeant Robert George was fired from his job in January and a grand jury indicted him this week.

In November, 24-year-old Chelsea Doolittle was walking back to her car in Hickory when sergeant Robert George approached and asked why her car was incorrectly parked. He asked to see her license and registration and then, he asked to search her car.

"Chelsea's father is a police officer," says Brad Smith, Doolittle's lawyer. "So she explained to the officer, why was he asking to search the vehicle. What probable cause did he have? Or did he have a search warrant? And things went very quickly downhill from this – from her uttering this. She was pulled out of her vehicle, thrown to the ground and handcuffed."

Two of her bottom teeth were pushed in, which later required oral surgeries. Doolittle was sent to jail and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

A few days later, the Hickory police chief asked the State Bureau of Investigation to conduct an investigation. George was placed on administrative leave with pay. He was fired on January 3.

And on Monday, a grand jury indicted George. He is now free on a $10,000 bond.

George will have his first court appearance at the Catawba County Courthouse on Friday.