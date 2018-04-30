© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

UNC Student Douses Confederate Monument In Blood And Red Ink

North Carolina Public Radio | By Will Michaels
Published April 30, 2018 at 7:09 PM EDT
The base of the Confederate monument at UNC-Chapel Hill known as Silent Sam was doused in red on Monday, April 30, 2018.
The base of the Confederate monument at UNC-Chapel Hill known as Silent Sam was doused in red on Monday, April 30, 2018.
The base of the Confederate monument at UNC-Chapel Hill known as Silent Sam was doused in red on Monday, April 30, 2018.
Credit Courtesy of Will Partin
The base of the Confederate monument at UNC-Chapel Hill known as Silent Sam was doused in red on Monday, April 30, 2018.

A University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill graduate student says she used her own blood and jugs of ink to paint a Confederate monument on campus red.

A small group of demonstrators gathered Monday afternoon at the statue known as Silent Sam.

Activists have defaced the monument several times before in an attempt to push administrators to take it down. Chancellor Carol Folt has said a state law prevents her from removing it from McCorkle Place.

In a statement directed at Folt, PhD student Maya Little identified herself as the person who spread her own blood and ink on the monument.

Little said the act was meant to contextualize the statue, which protesters have said is inextricably tied to slavery and racism.

"Chancellor Folt, if you refuse to remove the statue, then we will continue to contextualize it," the statement said. "Silent Sam is violence; Silent Sam is the genocide of black people; Silent Sam is antithetical to our right to exist. You should see him the way that we do, at the forefront of our campus covered in our blood."

Fellow students posted photos and videos to social media that show Little's hand wrapped in a bandage as she pours paint on the base of Silent Sam. Moments later, police arrest Little, whose black clothes are covered in red.

Copyright 2020 North Carolina Public Radio. To see more, visit .

Tags

Local NewsUNC Chapel HillSilent SamConfederate MonumentsNC Confederate Monuments
Will Michaels
Will Michaels started his professional radio career at WUNC.
See stories by Will Michaels
Related Content