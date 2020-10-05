-
The UNC System Board of Governors is not making any immediate decisions on what to do with the Silent Sam monument, now that it is awaiting the statue's...
-
HILLSBOROUGH — A judge imposed a 45-day deadline on the Sons of Confederate Veterans to return the Silent Sam statue to the University of North…
-
RALEIGH — The fate of a Confederate statue torn down by protesters was thrown back into uncertainty Wednesday when a judge overturned a settlement by the…
-
CHAPEL HILL — The University of North Carolina Board of Governors violated the state's open meetings laws by secretly negotiating and approving a deal to…
-
HILLSBOROUGH — A judge won't let students intervene in a settlement that gave a Confederate heritage group money to preserve a monument that protesters…
-
Updated at 2:45 p.m. A Superior Court judge will reconsider the $2.5 million settlement between the UNC System and the Sons of Confederate Veterans. The...
-
The University of North Carolina System agreed to give the state chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans $74,999 in exchange for the group keeping...
-
RALEIGH — A national civil rights group has warned the leaders of the University of North Carolina that they should reconsider a $2.5 million settlement…
-
The University of North Carolina Board of Governors is giving the state chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans $2.5 million to preserve a...
-
A University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill hearings panel has dismissed an honor court case against a graduate student who colored a Confederate statue on…