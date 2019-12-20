© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Judge Will Reconsider $2.5M Settlement In Silent Sam Case

North Carolina Public Radio | By Liz Schlemmer
Published December 20, 2019 at 8:33 AM EST

Updated at 2:45 p.m.

A Superior Court judge will reconsider the $2.5 million settlement between the UNC System and the Sons of Confederate Veterans. The judge's decision today was a small victory for the UNC Chapel Hill students and professor who sought to overturn the settlement.

Judge Allen Baddour denied their request to become a party to the case. However, he said there are new questions about the agreement he approved in November.

"The court does have, as the matter has developed, some concerns or questions about some of the legal issues presented, and it bears further examination," Baddour said Friday.

In their pre-hearing filings, attorneys for the students and faculty member argued the Sons of Confederate Veterans didn't own the monument that had stood on the Chapel Hill campus.

Baddour said he will now reconsider whether the group had standing to file their original complaint against UNC. The settlement gave them possession of Silent Sam and funding to maintain the statue. He may also decide to require court oversight of the $2.5 million trust granted to group.

Attorneys with the represent six UNC-Chapel Hill students and one professor, who argue the deal that gave the Sons of Confederate Veterans $2.5 million for the preservation of the Silent Sam statue goes against the university's mission and harms students and faculty.

"We do want to claim a victory," said UNC Chapel Hill student De'Ivyion Drew. "We do appreciate having that second look, that necessary second look."

The intervenors said the settlement misuses funds that could be used for student scholarships or other purposes central to UNC-Chapel Hill's mission and that the Board of Governors' actions will hurt the university's ability to recruit and retain students and faculty of color.

UNC Board of Governors Chairman Randy Ramsey has called the challenge "irresponsible." He and other members of the board said they negotiated the settlement in the interest of student safety.

Copyright 2020 North Carolina Public Radio. To see more, visit .

Tags

Local NewsSilent SamUNC Board of Governors
Liz Schlemmer
Liz Schlemmer is WUNC's Education Policy Reporter, a fellowship position supported by the A.J. Fletcher Foundation. She has an M.A. from the UNC Chapel Hill School of Media & Journalism and a B.A. in history and anthropology from Indiana University.
See stories by Liz Schlemmer
Related Content