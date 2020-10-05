UNC Board of Governors

-
CHAPEL HILL — University of North Carolina school system officials have voted to keep tuition rates the same regardless of whether classes move online…
RALEIGH — North Carolina's community college system president will become the next head of the University of North Carolina's 17-campus system, a UNC…
HILLSBOROUGH — A judge imposed a 45-day deadline on the Sons of Confederate Veterans to return the Silent Sam statue to the University of North…
RALEIGH — The fate of a Confederate statue torn down by protesters was thrown back into uncertainty Wednesday when a judge overturned a settlement by the…
Two members of the East Carolina University Board of Trustees are accused of trying to fund a student’s campaign for student body president in order to…
CHAPEL HILL — The University of North Carolina Board of Governors violated the state's open meetings laws by secretly negotiating and approving a deal to…
HILLSBOROUGH — A judge won't let students intervene in a settlement that gave a Confederate heritage group money to preserve a monument that protesters…
Updated at 2:45 p.m. A Superior Court judge will reconsider the $2.5 million settlement between the UNC System and the Sons of Confederate Veterans. The...
The University of North Carolina System agreed to give the state chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans $74,999 in exchange for the group keeping...
GREENVILLE — Ron Mitchelson, the acting chancellor at East Carolina University in the wake of resignation of interim chancellor Dan Gerlach, has been…