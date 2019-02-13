Mecklenburg Co. Websites Down

Mecklenburg County websites are down Wednesday morning. The county says a downed power line from last night's storms is what's causing the disruption.

It's not clear when the websites might be back up and running. County offices are open. The county says residents can call 311 if they need immediate assistance or use Twitter to communicate with county staff.

In December of 2017, several Mecklenburg County functions came to a halt after a cyber attack from hackers affected servers across the county. County officials refused to pay a ransom of about $23,000 demanded by the hackers and later added increased security measures to its computer systems.

