SC Governor Places Restrictions On Bars And Restaurants To Slow Coronavirus Spread

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster followed the example of other states Tuesday and announced the shutdown of in-house service at all restaurants and bars to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

McMaster said the mandatory order will begin Wednesday -- and he encouraged take-out or curbside delivery as dining options.

"We know that a lot of these things are going to cause problems for businesses but the enemy we face, this enemy of this virus, is bigger than any sort of irritation or inconvenience that any of us could have," McMaster told reporters. "So we are asking people to stick together and understand that we are in a crisis and we need to take these measures."

McMaster also banned gatherings of more than 50 people.

As of Tuesday afternoon, South Carolina has 47 coronavirus cases.

One person has died.