Courts Expand Services June 1, But No Jury Trials Till August

North Carolina courts will start expanding services beginning June 1, but it will be a slow process with some restrictions still in place.

Although courthouses across the state will allow more proceedings to move forward, Chief Justice Cheri Beasley says court will look very different from what the public is used to. Dockets will be smaller and courtrooms will be marked so people can sit at least six feet from one another.

"Many hearings will be conducted online without the parties or attorneys ever coming into the courthouse," Beasley told reporters on Thursday. "You might be asked to wear a mask or have your temperature taken or told to wait outside until your case is called."

However, jury trials will not be occurring until at least August out of safety concerns for potential jurors and the space needed for social distancing.

A request has been made to the North Carolina General Assembly for funding for medical personnel to take temperatures in courtrooms and additional masks for court visitors.

Beasley urged people with pending cases to contact their lawyers or local clerks office about how their case will be handled.

Click here for the latest coronavirus news on WFAE's live blog.

