Local News

Trump 'Unlikely' To Have Been Contagious For COVID-19 At Last Week's Charlotte Visit

WFAE | By Catherine Welch
Published October 2, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT
trump-charlotte.jpg
Michael Falero
/
WFAE
President Trump displays an executive order signed in Charlotte last week. He announced early Friday that he has the coronavirus.

The head of infection prevention at Atrium Health said it’s unlikely that President Trump was contagious when he campaigned in Charlotte last week. Trump announced early Friday morning that both he and the first lady have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video provided to reporters by Atrium, Dr. Katie Passeretti said the disease is most likely to spread 48 hours prior to onset of symptoms and while a person is showing symptoms.

“President Trump, who is very recently showing signs of infection, is unlikely to have been contagious back over a week ago when he was in Charlotte, so I think Charlotte people are likely safe," Passeretti said in the video.

Cherubs Café, the Cotton Candy Factory and Bliss Gallery in Belmont closed Friday for a deep cleaning after Ivanka Trump visited there Thursday for a campaign event. The nonprofit agency that runs the shops said they are cleaning out of precaution.

Cherubs Café, Cotton Candy Factory and Bliss Gallery will be closed today. Along with the rest of the world, we have... Posted by Holy Angels Belmont, NC on Friday, October 2, 2020

Neither Ivanka Trump nor her husband, Jared Kushner, have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement sent to media Friday, Gaston County health officials said they have no knowledge of anyone testing positive for the coronavirus, but, "Because of the public interest and potential for local impact we have reached out to our partners at North Carolina DHHS and have a plan in place to facilitate timely response in the event we learn otherwise." 

 

 

_

Donald Trump
Catherine Welch
Catherine Welch is news director at Rhode Island Public Radio. Before her move to Rhode Island in 2010, Catherine was news director at WHQR in Wilmington, NC. She was also news director at KBIA in Columbia, MO where she was a faculty member at the University Of Missouri School Of Journalism. Catherine has won several regional Edward R. Murrow awards and awards from the Public Radio News Directors Inc., New England AP, North Carolina Press Association, Missouri Press Association, and Missouri Broadcasters Association.
