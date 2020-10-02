Trump 'Unlikely' To Have Been Contagious For COVID-19 At Last Week's Charlotte Visit

The head of infection prevention at Atrium Health said it’s unlikely that President Trump was contagious when he campaigned in Charlotte last week. Trump announced early Friday morning that both he and the first lady have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video provided to reporters by Atrium, Dr. Katie Passeretti said the disease is most likely to spread 48 hours prior to onset of symptoms and while a person is showing symptoms.

“President Trump, who is very recently showing signs of infection, is unlikely to have been contagious back over a week ago when he was in Charlotte, so I think Charlotte people are likely safe," Passeretti said in the video.

Cherubs Café, the Cotton Candy Factory and Bliss Gallery in Belmont closed Friday for a deep cleaning after Ivanka Trump visited there Thursday for a campaign event. The nonprofit agency that runs the shops said they are cleaning out of precaution.

Neither Ivanka Trump nor her husband, Jared Kushner, have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement sent to media Friday, Gaston County health officials said they have no knowledge of anyone testing positive for the coronavirus, but, "Because of the public interest and potential for local impact we have reached out to our partners at North Carolina DHHS and have a plan in place to facilitate timely response in the event we learn otherwise."

