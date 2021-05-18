© 2021 WFAE
Full Coverage: Immigration
Follow our coverage of immigration and related issues affecting Latinos in the Charlotte area.

Data: Only A Fraction Of Deportation Cases For 2021 In Charlotte Due To Criminal Charges

WFAE | By Laura Brache
Published May 18, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT
Criminal charges were the basis of only six of the roughly 1,500 deportation cases filed through April 2021, according to a report from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University

Criminal charges were the basis of only six of the roughly 1,500 deportation cases filed in Charlotte through April, according to a report from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University.

The bulk of the nearly 1,550 deportations are based on people illegally entering the country.

That’s not surprising, says Sharon Dove, who heads the Immigrant Justice Program at Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy.

"They're just being removed because they crossed the border without travel documentation or they crossed the border not at a port of entry and are here without inspection or parole," Dove said.

The deportation statistics were similar in 2020. Only 19 of nearly 4,000 immigrants were deported because of criminal charges.

WFAE reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment regarding the agency's process of identifying immigrants with criminal charges that are placed in removal proceedings.

"In accordance with the civil immigration enforcement priorities directed by DHS, ICE is focusing its limited resources on national security, border security, and public safety," an agency spokesperson said via email. "ICE will continue to carry out the duties of enforcing the laws of the United States to further the security and safety of our communities."

Laura Brache
Laura Brache works with WFAE and La Noticia, a Spanish-language newspaper based in Charlotte, through Report for America to cover immigration and deportation issues facing the Latino community. She also reports on the Charlotte immigration court, one of the toughest in the nation with the second-highest deportation rate in the country in 2019.
