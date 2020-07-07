Laura BracheReporter
Laura Brache works with WFAE and La Noticia, a Spanish-language newspaper based in Charlotte, through Report for America to cover immigration and deportation issues facing the Latino community. She also reports on the Charlotte immigration court, one of the toughest in the nation with the second-highest deportation rate in the country in 2019.
About a third of Latinos eligible to vote in North Carolina have yet to register. The regular registration period ended Oct. 9, so their only chance to cast a ballot is by going to an early voting site before Oct. 31.
Every 30 seconds, a young Latino becomes eligible to vote, according to the Pew Research Center. Latino voters will make up the second-largest voting bloc behind white people, but they lag behind Black voters in showing up to the polls. North Carolina is no exception. So, what’s on the minds of young Latino voters in the Charlotte area and what will drive them to vote?
Latino students’ lack of access to technology and help with schoolwork at home are among the factors that worry teachers and school officials. WFAE checked in with a preschool in Charlotte that’s trying to keep these early learners from falling behind during the pandemic.
In an auditorium with dozens of other people, Alba Sanchez, a Costa Rican mother in Charlotte, took her naturalization oath as her mother and son looked…
Ana Chagoyán lost her 40-year-old brother Juan from what a Charlotte hospital says was COVID-19 pneumonia. Before Juan's death on July 20, Ana said, her…
Sitting at home and from her cellphone screen on July 24, Ana Chagoyán, a Mexican mother who lives near Charlotte, said her last goodbye to her brother…
Thirty-seven-year-old Marcial is at home and providing again for his family of six. We won’t say his last name because he’s worried about legal…
Protests ramped up again in Charlotte over the weekend. One group, called Unity-In-Diversity, gathered Sunday afternoon at Romare Bearden Park demanding…
It has been nearly a month since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood…
Just as 23-year-old Paolo Bompieri began training for his last tennis season as a Queens University Royal, ICE announced international students have to…