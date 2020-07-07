© 2020 WFAE
laura brache profile.JPG

Laura Brache

Reporter

Laura Brache works with WFAE and La Noticia, a Spanish-language newspaper based in Charlotte, through Report for America to cover immigration and deportation issues facing the Latino community. She also reports on the Charlotte immigration court, one of the toughest in the nation with the second-highest deportation rate in the country in 2019.

