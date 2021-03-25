© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
Full Coverage: Immigration
Follow our coverage of immigration and related issues affecting Latinos in the Charlotte area.

Cooper, Sen. Scott Call For Bipartisan Immigration Policy For Workers

WFAE | By Laura Brache
Published March 25, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT
Cooper_CarolinasImmigrationSummit.JPG
American Business Immigration Coalition
/
Gov. Roy Cooper talked about the impact of partisan disagreement in Congress when it comes to immigration policy.

In an effort to address pathways to legal status for immigrant workers, political leaders from the Carolinas joined a conversation with business leaders and immigrant rights groups from across the region Thursday.

In a recorded message played at the Carolinas Flourishing virtual summit, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper called for overhauling federal immigration to ensure immigrant workers can continue to contribute to the economy. He talked about the impact of partisan disagreement in Congress when it comes to immigration policy.

“I look forward to the day when our nation's leaders can agree to a common-sense policy on immigration. That’s what we need to keep our economy going," Cooper said. "You can count on me to be a steady voice for such a solution.”

Also in a recorded message, Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said that 10% of the state’s agricultural workforce are immigrants with H-2A visas. The status allows migrants to work temporarily for agricultural companies and agencies in the United States.

“We need to have a bipartisan coalition working together on reforms to the program," Scott said. "I can guarantee you that we will be at that table, working with our friends across the aisle, looking for ways to bring real reform, sustainable reform, to the industry.”

In addition to Cooper and Scott, the event featured North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, Duke University President Vincent Price and representatives of companies and organizations in the region.

According to the American Business Immigration Coalition, an event co-host, more than 1.1 million immigrants live in the Carolinas. They include over 41,000 Deferred Action for Child Arrivals program recipients and 120,000 farmworkers who contribute over $10.3 billion in federal and state taxes.

Want to read all of WFAE’s best news each day? Sign up here for The Frequency, WFAE’s daily email newsletter, to have our top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

PoliticsImmigrationLatino communityRoy CooperTim Scott
Laura Brache
Laura Brache works with WFAE and La Noticia, a Spanish-language newspaper based in Charlotte, through Report for America to cover immigration and deportation issues facing the Latino community. She also reports on the Charlotte immigration court, one of the toughest in the nation with the second-highest deportation rate in the country in 2019.
See stories by Laura Brache