© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

'Judge Caldwell' Tradition Continues As Son Succeeds Father On Gaston Bench

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published June 25, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT
Caldwells from Jesse Caldwell III.jpeg
Picasa
/
Jesse Caldwell III
Jesse Caldwell IV (left) was named Friday to succeed his father Jesse Caldwell III (right) as a Superior Court judge in Gaston County.

Jesse Caldwell III served 28 years as a Superior Court judge in Gaston County before he reached the mandatory retirement age of 72 last month.

On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Caldwell's son, Jesse Caldwell IV, to fill the vacant seat.

The new Judge Caldwell is chief juvenile public defender for Gaston County and has been an assistant public defender for 10 years. He's also a guest lecturer at Johnson C. Smith University. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree at UNC Chapel Hill and his law degree at the Charleston School of Law.

The elder Judge Caldwell, who was chief Superior Court judge when he retired, also worked in the Gaston County public defender's office — in the early 1990s.

He says he's thrilled with his son's appointment: "He is smart, hard working, caring, and has a wonderful temperament."

Want to read all of WFAE’s best news each day? Sign up here for The Frequency, WFAE’s daily email newsletter, to have our top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Local NewsGaston County
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms