Search Ends In Lake Norman After Man Found Dead

Authorities say the body of a man who went missing on Lake Norman on Friday has been recovered.

Crews found Eric Jerome Grant near the lake's main channel on Sunday. Officials from several local agencies had been searching the lake since Friday, when a 911 call came in about 8:30 p.m. to an area near Staghorn Court in Cornelius.

Search and rescue officials say Grant was not wearing a life jacket. WBTV reports that Grant's family says he turned 30 in June. WSOC-TV reports Grant was being pulled on a tube.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue wrote on Facebook. "We are glad we could offer some closure to them. As always we strongly encourage anyone going out on the lake to always wear a PFD."

