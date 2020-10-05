-
As Republicans and Democrats campaign for control of the N.C. General Assembly, a handful of close races could make the difference. One of those in north Mecklenburg’s 98th District is a rematch of a race that helped Democrats gain ground in 2018.
-
Memorial Day weekend usually brings lots of boaters back to North Carolina's lakes and waterways. The rules are different this year because of the…
-
A 41-year-old man died Sunday while tubing on Lake Norman. N.C. Wildlife Commission Sgt. Ron Robertson said officers were called around 2:15 p.m. to the…
-
Lake Norman is a major destination for visitors north of Charlotte. Nearby downtown Cornelius isn't. But organizers say a planned $25 million regional…
-
About 200 people from the towns of Davidson, Cornelius and Huntersville gathered at Cornelius Town Hall on Thursday night to formally launch a regional…
-
Editor's note: This story was originally published in December 2018.Mooresville resident Lauren Sullivan has a boat she takes out on Lake Norman from time…
-
Editor's note: This story was originally published in December 2018.Mooresville resident Lauren Sullivan has a boat she takes out on Lake Norman from time…
-
A drowning was reported Saturday on Lake Norman. Local media outlets reported that a man jumped from a pontoon boat and did not resurface.According to…
-
Affordable housing efforts across the Charlotte region often focus on building new homes. But the city of Charlotte and surrounding towns increasingly are…
-
Population has boomed in the Lake Norman area towns of Davidson, Huntersville and Cornelius. In 1990, the three towns had a total population of about…