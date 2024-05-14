New funds available for shoreline habitat restoration projects in Catawba-Wateree River Basin

Duke Energy is collaborating with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to offer another round of grants through the Catawba-Wateree Habitat Enhancement Program.

“The intention there is to provide fish and wildlife habitat on those lakes and immediately adjacent to those lakes,” said Mike Abney, a Duke Energy biologist.

The federal license to operate hydroelectric dams throughout the Catawba-Wateree River Basin requires Duke Energy to contribute to a mitigation fund. Funding also comes from fees homeowners and marinas pay when they build piers, projects that similarly weaken or destroy shoreline habitat.

Since 2007, the enhancement program has disbursed $2.5 million to nonprofits and government organizations. Past projects include invasive species removal, aquatic vegetation planting, and nest construction. The North Carolina Wildlife Federation used grant money to construct osprey nesting platforms and a great blue heron rookery on Lake Norman. Both projects also feature nest cams that the public can view.

“The osprey is currently on that platform,” said Abney. “You can watch them as they build the nest all the way to when the young fledge.”

As a biologist, Abney said to watch the cams at your own discretion; nature isn’t always pretty.

The Keowee-Toxaway Habitat Enhancement Program is also accepting applications at this time.