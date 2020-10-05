-
Federal regulators say Duke Energy did not violate its license when it released water from Catawba River dams in June that caused flooding downstream. But…
One of the areas hardest hit by flooding in Charlotte Sunday night was the Lake Drive/Riverside Drive neighborhood, on the Catawba River below Mountain…
With fall weather quickly approaching, making a trip to the lake for a dip in late September may not be in your weekend plans.But for two men this past…
Charlotte TalksThursday, October 12, 2017Our region’s source of life: the Catawba River. It’s been on the endangered rivers list three times but not in the past four…
Budgets are supposed to be focused on taxes and spending. But the North Carolina Senate has a reputation for sliding major policy changes into its…
For as far back as 2,000 BC, mothers in the Catawba Indian tribe have been using special techniques to craft unique pieces of hand-made pottery, passing…
Visitors to Lake Norman and Lake Wylie may have noticed a lot more bare earth peaking out from the edges of the lakes. Lake Norman and Lake Wylie have…
A longtime voice in the effort to protect and improve the Catawba River basin is stepping down. Rick Gaskins, the executive director of the Catawba…
Charlotte TalksNorth Carolina is a diverse state. With mountains, piedmont plains, lowland marsh and shoreline, the state has just about every kind of geography one can…
Almost two million people in the Carolinas rely on the Catawba River, or the Wateree River, which it becomes in South Carolina. This week, the region’s…