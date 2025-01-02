© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Finding Joy
WFAE's "Finding Joy" explores stories of joy and hope, offering you a bright spot in the news landscape.

Ski whiz: 11-year-old wins Lake Norman ski tournament

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published January 2, 2025 at 2:11 PM EST
Logan Harrington, 11, skis into the new year during the 2025 New Year's Barefoot Ski Challenge on Lake Norman.
Court Harrington
/
Courtesy
Logan Harrington, 11, skis into the new year during the 2025 New Year's Barefoot Ski Challenge on Lake Norman.

An 11-year-old profiled by WFAE this week has won the 2025 New Year's Day Barefoot Ski Challenge on Lake Norman.

Logan Harrington, of Davidson, beat out six other competitors to become the youngest skier to win the open division.

Reached by phone Thursday, Harrington thanked runner up Van Jantzen, 16, of Tega Cay, for putting up a strong competition.

"I felt like without him there, I wouldn't have tried as hard," Harrington said. "It also helped that he ended up going before me so that I could see what his score was."

Following in his feetwaves: Logan Harrington, 11, trains on Lake Norman with his dad and fellow barefoot skier, Court Harrington, and mom, Michele Schuermann, on Dec. 30, 2024.
Sports
11-year-old takes on pro water skiers in Lake Norman contest
Nick de la Canal

Jantzen won the open division in 2024. Harrington was competing in the open division for the first time after pulling a surprise win in the men's division in 2024.

The annual competition is hosted by the Carolina Ski Show Team at the Lake Norman Marina. Mark Kale, owner of Lake Norman Marina, pledged to donate $1 per point earned by all the contestants to charities helping western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene — for a total of $2,461.

Harrington's father, Court, and his younger sister, Lydia, also participated in the New Year's Day tournament. Court placed first in the men's division. Lydia participated in the "boom" division — typically reserved for kids or inexperienced skiers — and though she initially hesitated to get in the water, she ultimately "did the whole thing with a smile," her brother said.

The family celebrated later in the day with homemade cheese pizza. Harrington said the highlight of the day was just hanging out with other barefoot skiers.

"I think it's just a great thing that we can get together and hang out, show the same interest, and still compete and almost be rivals with each other — but we still encourage each other."

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Sports Lake Norman
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
See stories by Nick de la Canal