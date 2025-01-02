Ski whiz: 11-year-old wins Lake Norman ski tournament

An 11-year-old profiled by WFAE this week has won the 2025 New Year's Day Barefoot Ski Challenge on Lake Norman.

Logan Harrington, of Davidson, beat out six other competitors to become the youngest skier to win the open division.

Reached by phone Thursday, Harrington thanked runner up Van Jantzen, 16, of Tega Cay, for putting up a strong competition.

"I felt like without him there, I wouldn't have tried as hard," Harrington said. "It also helped that he ended up going before me so that I could see what his score was."

Jantzen won the open division in 2024. Harrington was competing in the open division for the first time after pulling a surprise win in the men's division in 2024.

The annual competition is hosted by the Carolina Ski Show Team at the Lake Norman Marina. Mark Kale, owner of Lake Norman Marina, pledged to donate $1 per point earned by all the contestants to charities helping western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene — for a total of $2,461.

Harrington's father, Court, and his younger sister, Lydia, also participated in the New Year's Day tournament. Court placed first in the men's division. Lydia participated in the "boom" division — typically reserved for kids or inexperienced skiers — and though she initially hesitated to get in the water, she ultimately "did the whole thing with a smile," her brother said.

The family celebrated later in the day with homemade cheese pizza. Harrington said the highlight of the day was just hanging out with other barefoot skiers.

"I think it's just a great thing that we can get together and hang out, show the same interest, and still compete and almost be rivals with each other — but we still encourage each other."