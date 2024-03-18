© 2024 WFAE
Duke Energy plans to replace two coal-powered generators with natural gas at Lake Norman

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published March 18, 2024 at 10:12 AM EDT
Power lines in front of a cloudy sky
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Duke Energy filed to build two new natural gas generators to replace two coal-powered units at the utility's Marshall Steam Station.

Duke Energy has filed to construct two 425-megawatt natural gas-powered generators at the utility's Marshall Steam Station site on Lake Norman. The proposed natural gas units would replace two of the four coal-powered generators currently onsite by 2029.

The generators are part of Duke Energy’s plan to meet state energy needs and emission goals.

The new facility would generate more power with fewer emissions. Each natural gas unit would eliminate the majority of nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide emissions generated by its coal predecessor and 40% of current carbon emissions.

In response to the filing, the Environmental Defense Fund described the proposed plant as “unnecessary,” pushing for an expansion of solar and battery infrastructure instead.

Duke Energy announced plans in August for new energy infrastructure, including additional natural gas generators and a small nuclear power plant. The plan was required by the state’s energy reform law and approved by regulators in 2022.

Energy & Environment Duke EnergyLake Norman
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
