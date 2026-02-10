WATCH: Mecklenburg County Commission Candidate Forum

WFAE, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Charlotte-Mecklenburg, hosts a forum with the Democratic candidates for Mecklenburg County Commission at the WFAE Center for Civic and Community Engagement in uptown Charlotte. WFAE Executive Editor Ely Portillo moderates the conversations with candidates in each of the four contested races: Districts 1, 2, and 3, as well as the at-large seats.

*Indicates incumbent

At-Large

Leslie Allen

Leigh Altman*

Nichel Dunlap

Toni Emehel

Arthur Griffin, Jr.*

Sharif Hannan

Heather Morrow

Olivia Scott

Felicia Thompkins

Yvette Townsend-Ingram*

District 1

Jessica Finkel

Morris (Mac) McAdoo

Adam Pasiak

District 2

Monifa (Mo) Drayton

Vilma Leake*

District 3

Phil Carey

George Dunlap*

Vilma Leake, District 2 commissioner, was unable to attend the forum. She provided the following statement.

Heather Morrow, a candidate for an at-large seat, was unable to attend. She provided the following statement.

"I am running on a platform to put the money where it is needed! Over the past year, I have shown up with other citizens to plead and ask why money is being funneled and stolen from education dollars to fund a new cop city at CPCC. I know we have-on video-that the current commissioners have signed off on contracts that they didn’t thoroughly read. This puts our citizens at risk. We need commissioners that will do their job. I have been in the systems put in place to help people, and they are currently so convoluted that they are nearly unusable. Poverty leads to crime. We must address the elephants in the room and take the circustry out of the Board."