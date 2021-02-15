© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

Inside One City's Attempt To Defund The Police

KUT 90.5 | By Audrey McGlinchy
Published February 15, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST

In the past year, calls to defund police departments have increased after a series of high-profile killings by police. NPR looks at one city that implemented big police funding cuts — Austin, Texas.

Copyright 2021 KUT 90.5

Tags

Nation & WorldMorning EditionAll Things Considered
Audrey McGlinchy
Audrey McGlinchy is the City Hall reporter at KUT, covering the Austin City Council and the policies they discuss. She comes to Texas from Brooklyn, where she tried her hand at publishing, public relations and nannying. Audrey holds English and journalism degrees from Wesleyan University and the City University of New York. She got her start in journalism as an intern at KUT Radio during a summer break from graduate school. While completing her master's degree in New York City, she interned at the New York Times Magazine and Guernica Magazine.
See stories by Audrey McGlinchy