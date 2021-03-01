© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

The Capital Gazette: What The Newsroom Looks Like 2 Years After Shooting

By Chris Benderev
Published March 1, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST

In 2018, a gunman killed five staff members of the Capital Gazette after blasting his way into their Annapolis, Md., offices. The remaining staff has seen both traumas and triumphs in the years since.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

Nation & WorldMorning EditionAll Things Considered
Chris Benderev
Chris Benderev is a founding producer of and also reports stories for NPR's documentary-style podcast, Embedded. He's driven into coal mines, watched as a town had to shutter its only public school after 100 years in operation, and, recently, he's followed the survivors of a mass shooting for two years to understand what happens after they fade from the news. He's also investigated the pseudoscience behind a national chain of autism treatment facilities. As a producer, he's made stories about ISIS, voting rights and Donald Trump's business history. Earlier in his career, he was a producer at NPR's Weekend Edition, Morning Edition, Hidden Brain and the TED Radio Hour.
See stories by Chris Benderev