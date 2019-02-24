10 Images
SLIDESHOW: New International African American Museum delves deep into Black history and culture in U.S.
Inside the entrance of the International African America Museum are four, life-sized video screens showing films of aspects of hundreds of years of African American history. (Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE)
The exterior of the International African American Museum. (Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE)
The documented real names of Africans before they were changed after arriving in the U.S. (Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE)
Bree Newsome removed the Confederate flag from the grounds of the South Carolina Statehouse in 2015. (Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE)
Tennis rackets belonging Althea Gibson, the first African American to win a Grand Slam title. (Sarah Mobley Smith / WFAE)
Althea Gibson, tennis great and first African American to win a Grand Slam title, also recorded an album. (Sarah Mobley Smith / WFAE)
The Gullah Geechee Gallery (Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE)
Esau Jenkins, businessman, activist and preacher from Johns Island. When there was no transportation for Black children on the island to attend schools in Charleston, Jenkins had his own bus to take them to school. That bus is in the Smithsonian African American Museum. (Sarah Mobley Smith / WFAE)
Jennifer Strayhorn and her husband looking at a recreation of what Frazier Baker and his baby daughter might have looked like had they not been killed by a white mob after Baker was elected postmaster in Lake City, South Carolina. (Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE)
