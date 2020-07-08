Mecklenburg County Tightens Mask Rules

There are now stricter rules for wearing masks in some parts of Mecklenburg County in an attempt to curb the curb the spread of the coronavirus.

County Commissioners Tuesday night voted unanimously to require masks in all buildings or facilities owned or leased by the county, the city of Charlotte and the town of Matthews. The requirement does not apply to buildings owned or leased by the county’s other suburban towns because they did not agree to the mandate.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide mask requirement implemented almost two weeks ago only recommends residents wear masks in buildings owned by local governments but does not require it.

Mecklenburg residents are also now required to wear masks in county parks when social distancing is not possible.

The county is reporting more than 13,000 coronavirus cases. That includes an outbreak at a second child care facility, Heaven’s Angels Childcare on the Plaza in Charlotte. The county is also reporting outbreaks at 22 residential care facilities.

Sign up here for The Frequency, WFAE’s daily email newsletter.

What questions do you have about the coronavirus? What has this experience been like for you? Share your questions below.

_