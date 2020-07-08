© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News In Brief
Coronavirus graphic
Coronavirus
Coronavirus news and updates about the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

Mecklenburg County Tightens Mask Rules

WFAE | By Marshall Terry
Published July 8, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT
woman wearing mask
Pixabay

There are now stricter rules for wearing masks in some parts of Mecklenburg County in an attempt to curb the curb the spread of the coronavirus.

County Commissioners Tuesday night voted unanimously to require masks in all buildings or facilities owned or leased by the county, the city of Charlotte and the town of Matthews. The requirement does not apply to buildings owned or leased by the county’s other suburban towns because they did not agree to the mandate.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide mask requirement implemented almost two weeks ago only recommends residents wear masks in buildings owned by local governments but does not require it.

Mecklenburg residents are also now required to wear masks in county parks when social distancing is not possible.

The county is reporting more than 13,000 coronavirus cases. That includes an outbreak at a second child care facility, Heaven’s Angels Childcare on the Plaza in Charlotte. The county is also reporting outbreaks at 22 residential care facilities.

Sign up here for The Frequency, WFAE’s daily email newsletter.

What questions do you have about the coronavirus? What has this experience been like for you? Share your questions below.

_

Tags

News In BriefCoronavirus
Marshall Terry
Marshall came to WFAE after graduating from Appalachian State University, where he worked at the campus radio station and earned a degree in communication. Outside of radio, he loves listening to music and going to see bands - preferably in small, dingy clubs.
See stories by Marshall Terry