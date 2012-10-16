© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Entirely Real Photos: Alan Cumming's Suit Is Why Suits Were Invented

By Linda Holmes
Published October 16, 2012 at 12:45 PM EDT
Alan Cumming attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 11th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit on Monday night.
"Hi, this is Alan Cumming's Suit. No, I'm not one of those obnoxious inanimate objects with a Twitter feed. I'm just a suit. Just one brightly colored suit against the world. Sometimes, Alan Cumming's Hair and I get together on Skype and talk about what kind of look we're going for, but sometimes, we just show up and see what happens.

I am Alan Cumming's Suit. That is all."

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
