Countdown Nears to 3MF Deadline

(SOUNDBITE OF AUTOMATED VOICE MAIL)

MONA SIMPSON: Three-Minute Fiction...

(SOUNDBITE OF AUTOMATED VOICE MAIL)

(SOUNDBITE OF BEEP)

JACKI LYDEN, HOST:

Hey, Three-Minute Fiction fans. It's me, Jacki Lyden. Why am I calling? I'm calling to remind you that Round 10 of our writing contest is still open. You have two more days to send in your submissions. And the deadline to get your story in is 11:59 Eastern time tomorrow. That's on Sunday, February 10th. So here's the challenge: you have to write a story in the form of a voice mail message. Now, remember, your story can't be more than 600 words, and there should be only one entry per person.

You can submit your stories on our website, npr.org/threeminutefiction. And if you win, well, you'll have your story read on the air as well as published in the summer issue of the Paris Review. Very cool. Send in your stories now before the mailbox fills up. Talk to you soon. Good luck.

(SOUNDBITE OF CLOCK TICKING) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.