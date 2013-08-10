Clarification: Third Coast Documentary Festival

CELESTE HEADLEE, HOST:

Last week, we featured a segment on the People's Short Doc Award, a competition for the best short radio documentary - short - under three minutes. The competition was curated by the Third Coast International Audio Festival and the theme was appetite. We played a bit from the doc that won third place then the runner-up, and finally with a drumroll and much fanfare, introduced the winning documentary.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILDREN: (Singing) Four and 20 blackbirds baked in a pie...

JOHN E. FARNER: I'm John E. Farner from Salem, New Jersey. And as a youngster, my grandmother was a very good cook. And one of the things she cooked for us during the season, which was always in the fall as blackbird potpie.

(SOUNDBITE OF WHISTLING)

HEADLEE: Blackbird potpie, not the pie umami made. In our excitement, though, we neglected to name the creator, New Jersey-based independent producer Mary T. Diorio Schilling, winner of the first-ever People's Short Doc Award.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

