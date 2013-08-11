Easy As ABC

On-air challenge: Every answer is an anagram of a word that has the letters A-B-C in it.

Last week's challenge:Name a foreign make of automobile. Cross out several letters in its name. The remaining letters, reading in order from left to right, will spell a food that comes from the country where the car is made. What is the country, and what is the food?

Answer:Mitsubishi, sushi

Winner: Lindsy Schwantes of Waite Park, Minn.

Next week's challenge from Dick Hess of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.: It's a twist on an old puzzle: "Nieces and nephews have I none, but that man's father is my father's son." What is the gender of the speaker? And who is the speaker referring to?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.