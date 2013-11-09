© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Digging Into The Truth About Messages, Images And Hard Times

By NPR Staff
Published November 9, 2013 at 5:00 PM EST

The online magazine Ozycovers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Considered regularly to tell us about the site's latest discoveries.

This week, he tells NPR's Arun Rath about a televangelist on the rise in Singapore, a blog that takes a deeper look at viral news photography and the most surprising trend of the Great Recession.

