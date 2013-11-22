What's The Difference Between Belief And Faith?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Believers and Doubters.

About Billy Graham's TEDTalk

Speaking at TED in 1998, Rev. Billy Graham marvels at technology's power to improve lives and change the world. But he says technology and science can't do everything: "There's something inside of us that is beyond our understanding." Graham's daughter, Anne Graham Lotz, reflects on her father's idea of the nature of faith.

About Billy Graham

The Rev. Billy Graham is a religious leader with a worldwide reach. In his long career as an evangelist he has spoken to millions and been an adviser to U.S. presidents. Graham has preached to nearly 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories.

Graham was the first major evangelist to speak behind the Iron Curtain, calling for peace in countries throughout Eastern Europe and in the Soviet Union. And during the apartheid era he refused to visit South Africa until its government allowed for desegregated audiences.

About Anne Graham Lotz

Called "the best preacher in the family" by her father, Billy Graham, Anne Graham Lotz is the founder and president of AnGeL Ministries. Her most recent releases are Fixing My Eyes on Jesus, Expecting to See Jesus and her first children's book, Heaven: God's Promise for Me.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.