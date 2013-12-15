© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

When Push Comes To Shove

By Will Shortz
Published December 15, 2013 at 8:23 AM EST

On-air challenge:Every answer is a five-letter word. You'll be given a clue for the word. Besides giving you a direct hint to the answer, the clue will also contain the answer in consecutive letters. For example, given "push over hard," you would say "shove."

Last week's challenge from listener Pete Collins of Ann Arbor, Mich.:Name a U.S. city in nine letters. Shift the third letter six places later in the alphabet. Then shift the last letter seven places later in the alphabet. The result will be a family name featured in the title of a famous work of fiction. What is the city, and what is the family name?

Answer: Kalamazoo, Karamazov

Winner: Nicole Heron of New York

Next week's challenge:Name an island in which some of the letters appear more than once. Drop exactly two instances of each repeated letter. The remaining letters can be rearranged to name something to eat. What is it?

