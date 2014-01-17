© 2020 WFAE
Have You Changed Someone's Life Without Realizing It?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published January 17, 2014 at 12:00 AM EST
Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Disruptive Leadership.

About Drew Dudley's TED Talk

Drew Dudley calls on us to celebrate leadership as the everyday act of improving each other's lives.

About Drew Dudley

Drew Dudley's interest in developing people's leadership began when he was the Leadership Development coordinator at the University of Toronto, Scarborough. In 2010, he founded Nuance Leadership Development Services, a company that creates leadership curricula for communities, organizations and individuals.

NPR/TED Staff