Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross Share Four Songs From Their New 'Gone Girl' Score

Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor and producer Atticus Ross continue to tease their upcoming soundtrack for the movie, Gone Girl. The longtime collaborators have posted four new songs from the score to their Soundcloud page.

Much like their previous work for The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, and Oscar-winning soundtrack for The Social Network, Reznor and Ross' new Gone Girl score is extraordinarily creepy, with profoundly warped tones and chilling soundscapes. All three films were helmed by David Fincher, a director who shares Ross and Reznor's gift for sending a chill down your spine.

Earlier this week Reznor and Ross shared one of the new songs, "The Way He Looks At Me," via the . The Gone Girl soundtrack is due out Sept. 30. The film is out Oct. 3.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.