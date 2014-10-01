Queen Of Soul Gives Adele Some R-E-S-P-E-C-T

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And now this. We have a tip of the hat from an older generation to a younger.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

And since this involves Aretha Franklin, we can assume this is one spectacular hat.

INSKEEP: She has a new album on which she covers a hit by a much younger singer, Adele.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ROLLING IN THE DEEP")

ARETHA FRANKLIN: (Singing) We could have had it all. Rolling in the deep. You had my heart...

CORNISH: It's part of an album by the soul singer in her 70s called, "Aretha Franklin Sings The Great Diva Classics." Apparently those classic divas now include Adele, who's in her 20s, so young she has named past albums after her age.

INSKEEP: Adele can perhaps hope to endure as long as the queen of soul. Let's listen.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ROLLING IN THE DEEP")

FRANKLIN: (Singing) Think of me in the depths of your despair. Make a home down there. This mansion won't be shared. The scars of your love remind me of us. It keeps me thinking we almost had it all. The scars of your love keep me breathless. I can't help thinking, we could have had it all. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.